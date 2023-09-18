Person of Interest Nabbed in Ambush Killing of Los Angeles Deputy
IN CUSTODY
Authorities have detained a person of interest in the ambush killing of a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputy, law enforcement sources told the Los Angeles Times in a Monday report. On Saturday night, Ryan Clinkunbroomer, 30, was shot in the head while on duty in his patrol car near the Palmdale station. Surveillance video caught a dark gray Toyota Corolla pulling up next to Clinkunbroomer’s car before the deputy’s car jerked a foot or two—which authorities said was the moment he was shot. The incident prompted a massive local, state, and federal manhunt. Two law enforcement sources told the Times that a person was taken into custody after a description of a “vehicle of interest” spread and authorities received a tip. The motive for the killing remains unknown, but Sheriff Robert Luna theorized that “it could have been just the fact that he was representing the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department as one of our employees.” The sources who spoke to the Times also said detectives were looking into whether the person of interest suffered from mental issues.