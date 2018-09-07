Poisoned Ex-Spy Sergei Skripal Worked With Spanish Intelligence: Report

Poisoned ex-Russian spy Sergei Skripal apparently worked with Spanish intelligence in recent years, an official told The New York Times. Skripal had multiple meetings with Spanish intelligence officers, said Fernando Rueda, a senior Spanish official and author. Other officials suggested Skripal may have been brought in to fight Spain’s Russian organized-crime problem. “From the beginning, we had a big problem,” said a retired Spanish police officer. “We ignored the Russian phenomenon and its organized crime. We didn’t know how they operated.” He said Skripal and another spy who was also poisoned “gave a more accurate idea of the reality.” Skripal and his daughter, Yulia, were poisoned with the nerve agent Novichok at their home in Britain this year. Britain accused two Russian GRU agents of the poisoning Wednesday, but Moscow continues to deny any involvement.
