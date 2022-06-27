CHEAT SHEET
Shocking Video Shows Toxic Gas Explosion That Killed at Least 13 in Jordanian Port
A storage tank carrying toxic gas fell during transport at Jordan’s Aqaba port, releasing clouds of gas that killed 13 and injured 251. Footage from state television shows plumes of yellow erupting from the port, and The Guardian reported that the leak occurred when a cable lifting 25 metric tons of poisonous chlorine broke, causing the container to bash into a ship. Dock workers can be seen running from the explosion in video footage, and authorities advised residents to close their windows and stay inside. Officials say that the death toll is likely to rise and that hospitals in the port city have already reached maximum capacity. The prime minister is going to Aqaba, and specialized teams are working to address the deadly leak.