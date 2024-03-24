Poland Demands Russia Explain How Its Missile Entered Polish Air
BAD STRATEGY
Poland condemned Russia for allowing one of its missiles headed toward Ukraine to briefly enter Polish airspace, demanding an explanation after the country and NATO were forced to activate fighter jets in response. Polish Defense Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz told reporters the missile pierced Poland’s airspace by about a kilometer or two for less than a minute and that the country would have shot down the missile if it was bound for Poland. “Above all, we call on the Russian Federation to stop the terrorist air attacks on the inhabitants and territory of Ukraine, end the war, and address the country’s internal problems,” Kosiniak-Kamysz said, according to the Associated Press. The stray missile was part of a ferocious attack on Ukraine on Saturday, pummeling parts of western Ukraine and Kyiv.