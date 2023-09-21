Poland Says No More Weapons for Ukraine as Grain Row Escalates
POLITICAL THEATER?
Poland says it will no longer be supplying weapons to Ukraine after an increasingly bitter row between the two neighbors—and close allies—over grain exports. Poland is one of a number of countries to have banned imports of Ukrainian grain over fears that Kyiv is dumping cut-price grains in Eastern and Central Europe because Russia is blocking traditional export routes through the Black Sea. Poland summoned Ukraine’s ambassador to Warsaw on Wednesday after President Volodymyr Zelensky, visiting the U.N., accused Poland of making “political theater” from the issue. Interviewed later on Polish TV, Polish PM Mateusz Morawiecki confirmed Poland had cut off the supply of weapons to its neighbor. “We are no longer transferring weapons to Ukraine, because we are now arming Poland with more modern weapons,” he said. As BBC News noted, however, Poland supplied Kyiv with more than 300 Soviet-era tanks and 14 MIG-29 fighter jets, leaving it with “little more to offer.”