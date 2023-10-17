Poland’s Ruling Right-Wing Populist Party Facing Ouster After Election Results
TIME’S UP
Poland is likely heading for a change of government after the country’s election results published Tuesday showed the ruling right-wing Law and Justice (PiS) didn’t win enough seats to form a parliamentary majority. The party, led by Jarosław Kaczyński, is still the biggest party with 194 seats, but even an alliance bringing in the far-right Confederation party’s 18 seats wouldn’t give them a majority in the 460-seat parliament. Opposition parties, including the Civic Coalition led by former European Council president Donald Tusk, now have a combined 248 seats, meaning they can take power away from PiS for the first time since 2015 if PiS fails to find a way to form a government. PiS had cast the election as a choice between national security and unbridled immigration, with the party also taking a tougher stance against sending more aid to Ukraine in contrast with many of its European neighbors.