‘Poldark’ Mine Closes After Owner Refuses to Pay ‘Feudal’ Rent to Prince Charles
Despite frayed familial ties and an aging Queen, the royal family still has an iron grip on their “feudal” income system, according to a museum owner in Cornwall who’s being sued into shutting down his inoperable mine by Prince Charles. David Edwards, owner of the Wheal Roots Tin Mine, more commonly known as the Poldark Mine after the BBC smash hit filmed there, is being sued by the Prince of Whales for unpaid rent on the land the mine sits on. The legal battle has left Edwards £40,000 in debt, reported the Daily Mail. “The feudal greedy grip that the Duchy has on Cornwall is beyond reason,” Edwards told MailOnline, referring to the Duchy of Cornwall, Charles’ land and property manager. The prince, who made £20 million in 2021, owns unclaimed or ownerless property in Cornwall by default under an ancient legal ruling called bona vacantia. In its response, the Duchy said it was left with “no option but to go to court.”