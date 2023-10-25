Police: 12-Year-Old Who Sent Bomb Threats to Schools Knew They Were Too Young for Charges
‘UNACCEPTABLE’
Law enforcement has claimed that a 12-year-old who confessed to emailing multiple bomb threats against Montgomery County schools was aware that they could not be charged under Maryland law because they were too young. The state’s 2022 juvenile justice reform law states that kids under 13 can only be charged with “crime of violence” offenses. Montgomery County Police Chief Marcus Jones said in a statement that the child made bomb threats on Oct. 13, Oct. 16, and Oct. 23 against Richard Montgomery County High School and another on Oct. 15 targeting Oak View Elementary School. Jones mentioned that officers and K-9 units were dispatched to investigate each threat and said, “This diversion of resources is unacceptable, and it jeopardizes the safety of our community.”