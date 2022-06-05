CHEAT SHEET
30 Dead Dogs and Cats Found in the Home of Animal Rescue CEO
The chief executive of a South Carolina animal rescue group has been arrested on 30 counts of ill-treatment of animals after authorities discovered 30 dead dogs and cats in her home, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department. On May 22, authorities responded to a call saying that a “smell of death” was emanating from Caroline Dawn Pennington’s home. Officials said all the animals—found in cages in their own waste—seemed to have been dead of starvation and dehydration for some time. Pennington was an employee at the Kershaw County Humane Society and director of non-profit animal rescue group GROWL.