‘Police Academy 2’ Star Dies at 75

Rihanna made a guest appearance at Jay-Z’s “Extra Innings” concert in New York on Sunday. The nine-time Grammy winner, 38, took the stage at Yankee Stadium to sing her feature on the duo’s hit 2009 song, “Run This Town,” followed by her own 2015 hit, “B--ch Better Have My Money.” Originally from Barbados, Rihanna’s appearance at the Bronx stadium came after a two-year hiatus, having not performed live since March 2024. “I missed this s--t, y’all! New York, I love you guys!” the singer yelled to the crowd while on stage. The concert, originally scheduled for 8 p.m., was delayed by several hours following an alarming security incident. According to Jay-Z, 56, there were “like 10,000 people outside… and somebody rushed the door.” The alleged safety breach forced Yankee Stadium, which can hold nearly 50,000 spectators, into lockdown. Still, the rapper made an iconic comeback to disappointed fans by bringing out the 2023 Super Bowl halftime show singer alongside other stars in the industry, including his wife, Beyoncé, 44, and American singer and producer Usher, 47.
ADVERTISEMENT
- 1Rihanna Makes Surprise Return to Stage After YearsWHERE HAVE YOU BEEN?The Grammy-winner’s iconic entrance came after a major security breach at the New York stadium.
- 2Trump Hypes Gas Scheme Secretly Built by MAGA NFL CoachPUMP FICTIONA special teams coach for the Baltimore Ravens quietly set up the firm behind the gas stations the president is boosting.
Shop with ScoutedAD BY PMI U.S., US Businesses of Philip Morris InternationalHave Your Take on America's Future Featured on Our PodcastAMERICA250Our new series kicks off this Friday with Stacey Kennedy, CEO of PMI U.S., discussing the future of American manufacturing.
- 3‘Star Trek’ Actress Dies at 93‘POWERHOUSE OF TALENT’The British-American actress was featured in several hit films during her career in public affairs.
- 4Sam Neill’s ‘Jurassic Park’ Co-Star Pays Poignant Tribute ‘BELOVED LIFETIME FRIEND’The pair worked together on the worldwide smash film of 1993.
Shop with ScoutedThis App-Controlled Prostate Massager Syncs With VR ContentBETTER BUZZLovense’s Summer Sale drops its bestselling prostate massager below $100.
- 5‘Police Academy 2’ Star Dies at 75FUNNY MANThe comedy actor had a successful career that stretched nearly 50 years.
- 6Chilling Video Reveals Damage to Plane in Mid-Flight BlowoutWINDOW TO DISASTERA passenger was partially sucked through a shattered window.
- 7Aircraft Crashes Into Reservoir in Wildfire DisasterTRAGIC ENDA person was killed after an aircraft battling a fast-moving wildfire plunged into the water.
- 8France Sends Planes to Fight ‘Exceptional Scale’ Wildfire AU SECOURS!The blaze is spreading in the Fontainebleau forest just outside the country’s capital.
Shop with ScoutedThis Invisible Mineral SPF Doubles as a Hydrating SerumSCREEN TIMEEltaMD’s bestselling UV Daily Hydration+ Sunscreen is a multitasking complexion hero for those of us with dry, crepey skin.
- 9Jay-Z Addresses Concert Chaos After Security BreachCROWD CHAOSThe rapper apologized to frustrated fans after his hometown show started hours late.
- 10‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ Actor Dies at 44‘CATACLYSMIC’The actor had an illustrious career both on screen and on stage.
The mysterious cut-price gas station chain that President Donald Trump has spent two weeks hyping was secretly built by a pro-MAGA NFL coach, it has been revealed. The outlets, branded the “Freedom Fuel” network, have drawn White House promotion even as their ownership has remained murky. Investigative outlet The Newsground has now identified that Freedom Fuels Network LLC was formed by Randy Brown, 58, a special teams coach for the Baltimore Ravens, alongside trader Yoni Gontownik, whose father appears to have ties to one of the country’s largest pro-Israel PACs. Brown was elected in 2007 as the Democratic Mayor of Burlington County, New Jersey, before switching party affiliation to the GOP in 2010. He left office in 2018 and has since described himself as a “proud Trump supporter.” The chain’s 24 sites across Philadelphia and New Jersey have been pumping fuel at $3.47 a gallon, even as one worker claims the gas is going “way below our costs.” The White House insists Freedom Fuel is “simply reducing their margin to make prices at the pump more affordable” and suggested that “others should follow.”
America just turned 250—but we don’t look backward. We’re already thinking about the next 250 years of innovation. Want to share your thoughts about the country’s future and have a chance to be featured on The Daily Beast Podcast? Pull out your red-white-and-blue soapbox and share your thoughts, predictions, and questions here.
In a four-part series, Joanna Coles is sitting down with experts to discuss the future of America, exploring topics like manufacturing, sports, and technology. This series is produced in partnership with PMI U.S., US Businesses of Philip Morris International and its America250 initiative, a yearlong push to celebrate and accelerate American innovation and reinvention.
This week, Joanna sits down with Stacey Kennedy, CEO of PMI U.S., to discuss the future of American manufacturing. From supporting innovators and emerging business leaders to investing in cities across the country, Stacey has helped PMI shape what comes next—and now, she’ll be responding directly to your comments.
Your opinions fuel the conversation. Don’t miss your chance to weigh in—submit your thoughts here.
Actress Antoinette Bower has died at the age of 93. The German-born thespian died April 30 in a Los Angeles nursing home, a friend told The Hollywood Reporter on Saturday. Bower had a long and successful acting career, with her most notable roles as a shape-shifting alien named Sylvia in Star Trek and as Eve Norda in an Adam-and-Eve episode of Twilight Zone. Before Bower’s acting career, she worked for the United Nations’ International Refugee Organization during the 1940s as a field language supervisor and welfare counselor. It wasn’t until 1953 that Bower began a career in television and film; she joined the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation as a public affairs worker, a role that ultimately led her into acting. Her first role was in a 1958 TV production of The Telltale Heart. “A powerhouse of talent, her legacy will live on through those iconic roles,” one user wrote on X following the announcement of her death.
Laura Dern has paid tribute to her Jurassic Park co-star Sam Neill following his death at age 78. Dern, who played paleobotanist Dr. Ellie Sattler, the partner of Neill’s character Dr. Alan Grant in the smash 1993 movie, described the New Zealand actor as a “beloved lifetime friend” in a statement to People. “He showed me the depths of loyalty, protectiveness and love always with the driest of wit,” Dern added. “He was a true and noble gentleman, wrapped up in my dream leading man. I will love you forever, Dr. Alan Grant.” Neill’s family announced Monday that the actor had died on Monday in Sydney, Australia. No cause of death was given, but his family stated that he was “cancer free” after being diagnosed with blood cancer in 2022. Steven Spielberg, who directed Jurassic Park, also paid tribute to Neill. In a statement to Variety, Spielberg said he owed a debt of gratitude to other directors who cast him in films such as 1977’s Sleeping Dogs, 1979’s My Brilliant Career, and 1989’s Dead Calm, because they brought Neill “to my attention” as he was so “brilliant” in them.
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
Sexual wellness is no longer just about sophisticated vibrators or high-tech couples’ toys. One of the fastest-growing categories in the booming wellness category is prostate wellness. More and more men are becoming curious about exploring pleasure beyond traditional masturbation methods. Searches for prostate massagers have surged in recent years, online communities dedicated to prostate play continue to grow, and the conversation around men’s sexual health is becoming noticeably less taboo. If you’ve been curious but hesitant to invest, Lovense’s Summer Sale is a good excuse to take the plunge. From July 2 through July 10, the brand’s bestselling Edge 2 Adjustable Prostate Massager is marked down from $199 to just $93, a rare 53 percent discount. Unlike fixed-shape devices that rely on trial and error, the Edge 2 features an adjustable neck that can be customized to better match your anatomy for a more comfortable, personalized fit.
The advanced sex toy is engineered with dual motors that provide simultaneous internal and external stimulation, while independent controls let you tailor the intensity of each zone. Where the Edge 2 really stands apart, however, is its connected technology. Through the Lovense Remote app, users can browse thousands of community-created vibration patterns, sync the device to music, compatible interactive VR content, or long-distance partner control, and even connect it with other Lovense devices for a more immersive experience. Whether you’ve been prostate-play curious for years or you’re simply looking to upgrade your sexual wellness routine with smarter tech, this is one of the best prices we’ve seen on Lovense’s leading prostate massager. At more than half off, the Summer Sale makes now the perfect time to see what all the buzz is about.
‘Police Academy 2’ Star Dies at 75
Comedy actor Peter Van Norden has died at 75. Van Norden’s wife, Wendy, reported the actor’s death to TMZ on Friday. The New York native had several comedic roles in the 1980s and 90s, with his most notable as Officer Vinnie Schtulman in the 1985 crime film Police Academy 2: Their First Assignment and White House Chief of Staff John Sununu in the 1991 film The Naked Gun 2½: The Smell of Fear. Throughout his film career, which began in the late 1970s, the American actor also appeared in plays on Broadway and in theaters across the United States. His final feat was as Joe in Corktown ’39, which was performed last year at the Matrix Theater in Los Angeles. Van Norden reportedly died peacefully with his wife by his side, with whom he shares their son, Robert, in a Southern California hospice facility after dealing with several health conditions.
Newly released video shows the extensive engine damage that triggered a terrifying mid-air emergency aboard a Ryanair flight as a passenger was almost sucked out of a shattered window. The footage, shared by a flight attendant, shows a large hole in the engine casing and a missing engine blade before revealing the broken cabin window. The Boeing 737-800 had been flying from Thessaloniki, Greece, to Memmingen, Germany, when part of the engine allegedly broke apart shortly after takeoff, forcing the aircraft to return for an emergency landing. According to German media, a 61-year-old Serbian passenger seated by the window was pulled headfirst through the opening, with only his wife holding onto his legs until other passengers helped drag him back inside. He suffered neck injuries, abrasions, and burns but remained conscious. The aircraft continued flying for about 30 minutes before landing safely.
A firefighting aircraft crashed into a Colorado reservoir while battling a growing wildfire, killing the lone person believed to have been on board. Dive teams were dispatched to Silver Jack Reservoir after the aircraft went down at 5:17 p.m., according to the Gunnison County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities initially said it was unclear whether the aircraft was a plane or a helicopter, but they believed only one person was aboard. Gunnison County Sheriff Adam Murdie later confirmed a body had been recovered from the wreckage and was being transported to the county coroner. The victim’s identity has not been released pending notification of next of kin. The aircraft had been assisting crews battling the Gold Mountain Fire, which ignited late last month and remains just 5 percent contained, according to the national wildfire information system InciWeb. The blaze has burned more than 35,601 acres across western Colorado, with mandatory evacuations still in effect in some communities east and northeast of the city of Ouray. There are no evacuation orders within the city itself. Investigators have not determined the cause of the wildfire, and authorities have not yet said what caused the aircraft to crash into the reservoir.
France is using water-bombing planes to battle a major wildfire that broke out just outside Paris. More than 400 firefighters have been deployed to tackle the blaze in the Fontainebleau forest, home to one of France’s largest and most historic royal palaces, which officials have described as “virulent” and of “exceptional scale.” Two water-bombing planes have been deployed to help extinguish the wildfire that spread across more than 1,980 acres. The Canadair planes are having to get water from the River Seine, which flows through central Paris, where residents have been swimming to try to cool off from the extreme heat. “The aim is to save lives and property,” said Eric Brocardi, of France’s national federation of firefighters. Strong winds are helping the fire spread, forcing the closure of a highway linking Paris and Lyon and disrupting train services to and from the capital. The Eiffel Tower and other famous sites were closed over the weekend for safety reasons because of the heatwave in Paris. It has been estimated that there have been more than 10,000 excess deaths in Europe due to last month’s heatwave.
All products are selected independently by The Looker’s editors. If you click or purchase something from our post, we may earn a small commission.
Whether you’re acne-prone, have sensitive skin, or are always looking to amp up hydration, there’s a reason EltaMD’s SPF lineup is the number one dermatologist-recommended professional sunscreen brand. Each of its non-comedogenic, whitecast-proof mineral sunscreens is formulated not only to shield your skin from UV damage and environmental aggressors, but also to improve it with regular use. EltaMD’s non-comedogenic formulas combine broad-spectrum protection with complexion-supporting ingredients that help your skin look and feel better with consistent use. My current favorite, EltaMD’s UV Daily Hydration+ SPF 50, is a true triple threat, combining the benefits of a moisturizer, hyaluronic acid serum, and daily sunscreen in one lightweight formula.
Unlike many mineral sunscreens that leave dry patches and crepey skin begging for an extra layer of moisturizer, this silky formula is infused with hyaluronic acid to help lock in hydration for up to 24 hours while visibly plumping fine lines, softening the look of wrinkles, and smoothing dry patches—all without feeling heavy, greasy, or leaving behind that dreaded sunscreen film.
The mineral-based formula uses invisible zinc oxide technology, so it blends seamlessly into the skin without the ghostly cast commonly associated with traditional mineral SPFs. It’s also available in both clear and tinted versions, making it easy to find a finish that works with your complexion and routine.
Of course, the real selling point is the skincare-meets-sun-care benefits. The Daily Hydration+ SPF 50 is clinically shown to improve visible dryness by 75 percent, the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles by 20 percent, and skin plumpness by 19 percent. In other words, it’s not just a sunscreen you tolerate because you know you’re supposed to wear SPF every day—it’s a formula you’ll actually look forward to applying.
Jay-Z apologized to fans after the final show of his three-night Yankee Stadium run was delayed by more than three hours, saying organizers refused to begin the concert for fear that people outside could be injured. After taking the stage shortly after midnight, the rapper explained the holdup to the crowd. “Let me explain the delay to you guys,” Jay-Z said. “It was like 10,000 people outside, and we closed all the doors, and somebody rushed the door. They closed the door for you guys’ safety and everyone’s safety outside.” “There’s 10,000 people outside; I don’t want to start the music and people get trampled. I’m really sorry for the inconvenience, but I had to make sure everyone was OK. I appreciate your patience.” Despite the lengthy wait, most concertgoers stayed through the show, which wrapped around 2:45 a.m. with fireworks over the stadium. The delayed finale, dubbed “Extra Innings,” capped Jay-Z’s hometown celebration marking the 30th anniversary of Reasonable Doubt and the 25th anniversary of The Blueprint. The night featured a parade of surprise guests, including Rihanna, who joined Jay-Z for “Run This Town” before performing “B---h Better Have My Money.” Beyoncé returned to perform “Drunk In Love,” while Teyana Taylor, Usher, and Pharrell Williams also made appearances.
Josh Grisetti, known for his work in musical theater and for his role as Ralph Emerson on the fifth season of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, died by suicide at 44 on Friday. Grisetti’s castmate Rob McClure, who starred alongside him in Something Rotten! on Broadway, announced the tragic news in an Instagram post on Sunday. “It is with a shattered heart that I share that the brilliant Josh Grisetti took his own life on Friday,” McClure wrote. “My heart is with his wife and family as they try to deal with the reality of this.” The actor said Grisetti’s loss was “cataclysmic” and that information regarding his memorial would “come in time.” Grisetti appeared in eight episodes in the final season of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, and also starred alongside Donal Logue and Sofía Vergara in the short-lived ABC sitcom The Knights of Prosperity. On Broadway, the actor performed in shows including It Shoulda Been You, Broadway Bound, and Camelot in concert, as well as off-Broadway productions such as Rent and Enter Laughing. Outside of acting, Grisetti taught musical theater at California State University, Fullerton. He is survived by his wife of six years, Mackenzie Grisetti.
If you or a loved one is struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by dialing or texting 988.