Police: Alabama Teen Shot Girl After She Rejected His ‘Unwanted Advances’
An Alabama teen has been charged with attempted murder after allegedly shooting a teenage girl when she rejected his advances, The Auburn Plainsman reports. Auburn police announced Tuesday that 17-year-old Anthony Marquez Buchannon has been charged as an adult for the Saturday shooting. Officials said the 17-year-old victim rejected Buchannon’s “unwanted advances,” and was subsequently shot. Buchannon reportedly fled the scene after the shooting, while the female was airlifted to Piedmont Medical Center in Georgia for medical treatment. Police say she is in stable condition. Buchannon was arrested hours later at his home in Macon County, Alabama, and is currently being held on $75,000 bond.