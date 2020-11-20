Police and SWAT Respond to Reports of Shooting at Milwaukee Mall

Milwaukee police mounted a large response to reports of an active shooter at the Mayfair Mall in Wauwatosa, a suburb of Wisconsin’s largest city, on Friday afternoon.

SWAT teams also responded to the incident and one witness, who was locked down in a store, said she’d been told the shooter was still at large in the mall more than two hours after the incident.

Local station WISN 12 News interviewed witnesses who said they heard between eight and 12 shots in the vicinity of an Eddie Bauer store and a Macy’s.

Other witnesses said they saw multiple people injured and TV stations filmed five people being loaded into ambulances. All five appeared to be alert.

A woman who worked in the mall’s food court told WISN 12 she heard more than 10 shots in quick succession.

“I know the shooter’s still in the mall so we’re still locked down,” she said.

She said she was ushered into a store and was hiding out with five other staff members.

Wauwatosa Mayor Dennis McBride confirmed in a statement to ABC News that the shooter was at large.

Multiple injured victims were transported from the north end of the Macy’s department store, he said. None of the victims’ injuries appeared to be life-threatening.

At least 75 cops were on the scene, McBride said.

Milwaukee County medical examiner Dr. Brian Peterson tweeted that he was not responding to the incident, indicating that there were as yet no confirmed fatalities.

The city is slated to host a “MAGA Freedom Rally” on Saturday featuring the outspoken Trump supporter former sheriff David Clarke, according to ticketing website Eventbrite.

This is a developing story.