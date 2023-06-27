Police Make Arrest in Boston Triple Murder Investigation
FAMILY TRAGEDY
Police have made an arrest in connection with a brutal triple murder in the Boston suburbs over the weekend. Christopher Ferguson, 41, was arrested Monday evening and charged with one count of murder and two counts of assault and battery with a deadly weapon. The victims have been named as Jill and Bruno D’Amore and Lucia Scapino, Jill’s mother. The D'Amores had been celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary and a neighbor raised the alarm Sunday morning after they failed to turn up at a church in Newton where relatives had gathered to watch them renew their vows. Ferguson, who was arrested after being identified on security footage walking around with no shirt or shoes and with a “staggering gait,” is not thought to have known his alleged victims. Boston.com said the murder charge relates to Jill D’Amore, 73, who suffered more than 30 knife and blunt trauma injuries. Her 74-year-old husband and 97-year-old mother were also stabbed and beaten.