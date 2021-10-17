CHEAT SHEET
Italian Police Raid Finds Cache of Frozen Dormice—a Mafia Delicacy
Italian police found a cache of 235 frozen mice-like dormice rodents—which are a protected species in Italy—and several more in cages being fattened up for slaughter in a drug raid in the southern Italian region of Calabria. The furry creatures are a favorite of the ’Ndrangheta crime group, whose members believe eating them during important meetings will bring added wisdom. They also offer the delicacy to make peace among warring clansmen. Dormice were widely consumed in ancient Rome, often stuffed with ground pork and pine nuts. Police also confiscated nearly 700 cannabis plants during the raid.