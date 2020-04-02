Police Arrest NYC Woman Accused of Fatally Punching Senior Over Social Distancing: Report
A woman accused of fatally hitting an elderly woman in a Brooklyn hospital because she wasn’t practicing “social distancing” amid the coronavirus pandemic was arrested Thursday, the New York Post reports. Cassandra Lundy, 32, was charged with manslaughter and assault for allegedly punching 86-year-old Janie Marshall on Sunday. Marshall was reportedly waiting for a bowel-blockage treatment at Woodhull Medical Center when Lundy got off a bed and hit the woman while waiting for psychiatric treatment. Marshall’s head hit the floor and she briefly lost consciousness, sources told the Post. The elderly woman died later that day due to her head injury while waiting for CT scan results and additional testing. Lundy told a Health and Hospitals Corp. police officer that Marshall “didn’t stay more than 6 feet away,” and left the hospital shortly after the incident with a summons for disorderly conduct.