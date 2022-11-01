DNA Under Fingernails Helps Cops Nab Suspect in Vicious Vegas Rape, Murder
BETTER LATE THAN NEVER
DNA evidence under the nails of a Las Vegas woman who was raped and killed 42 years ago has led to the arrest of a suspect in the cold case, police said Monday. Sandra DiFelice was 25 when she was found dead the day after Christmas in 1980 in the home she shared with a roommate. Detectives revisited her case last year, utilizing new technology to collect DNA samples, police said in a statement, helping them identify 64-year-old Paul Nuttall as the suspect. The case had been reinvestigated after DiFelice’s daughter—who was three at the time of her mother’s death— asked police to review the case last year. Nuttall has been charged with murder, sexual assault and battery and is due in court Wednesday for a hearing of the charges.