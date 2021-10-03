Read it at KUTV
Last week, University of Utah football player Aaron Lowe, 21, was shot and killed while attending a house party. Now, KUTV reports that the Salt Lake Police have arrested a 22-year-old man who is also accused of shooting and wounding another victim. Buk M. Buk was arrested on suspicion of aggravated murder, attempted murder, and felony discharge of a firearm. In a press release, Salt Lake Police Chief Mike Brown thanked the community for joining forces, saying that “because of those tips and the unrelenting pursuit of justice from our homicide detectives, we have arrested the person accused of murdering Aaron Lowe.” Lowe was in his third season on the team as a defensive back for the Utes.