Police Arrest Suspect in Sacramento Murders

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at The Associated Press
A 56-year-old man was arrested late Friday on suspicion of killing two adults and two children at a Sacramento home. Although police have not released the identities of the victims, a neighbor interviewed by the Associated Press said an 11-year-old boy and 14-year-old girl were among the dead. The suspect, identified as Salvador Vasquez-Oliva, was detained in San Francisco, about 90 miles from the crime scene, before being formally arrested on Friday. Police discovered the four victims’ bodies on Thursday after a relative called to report that something might be wrong. No details have been released on how or why they were killed.