Police Arrest Texas 15-Year-Old For Beating His Mother to Death
A 15-year-old in Texas was arrested and charged with beating his mother to death, police said Sunday. Police responded to a call by the boy’s father, in McKinney, Texas, a suburb of Dallas, at about 1 a.m. Sunday morning, according to CBS 11 in Dallas-Fort Worth. Upon arriving, they found Stacy Barney, 50, dead. Police say video surveillance shows the teenager fatally beating his mother, and he has since been charged with murder. “Our hearts go out to the victim’s family during this extremely difficult time,” police said in a statement.