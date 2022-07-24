Police Arrest Two ‘Rosita’ Protesters Outside of Sesame Place
EVERYTHING’S NOT A-OK
Police arrested two protesters on Saturday afternoon outside of Sesame Place, the Sesame Street-themed amusement park that has been ensnared in controversy after a video of a character appearing to ignore two Black girls went viral. According to police, the two New Jersey men were arrested for disorderly conduct and blocking the street.
As CBS Philly reported, the two men were protesting alongside other civil rights activists and encouraging families to boycott the park until it changes its hiring and training practices. “When you insult a child, when you traumatize a child, those children will always remember,” activist Nia 2X said. Sesame Place has issued three apologies so far as more videos have emerged of Rosita, the character in question, appearing to ignore Black children. The issue has even reached Capitol Hill, as the Congressional Black Caucus requested a meeting with the theme park.