Police Begin Probe Into Whether GOP Lawmakers Gave Capitol Tours Before Riot
‘UNDER INVESTIGATION’
Capitol Police are looking into allegations that members of the GOP gave pro-Trump rioters tours of the Capitol building ahead of the insurrection. Several members of Congress said they saw tours taking place in the days leading up to the attack; more than 30 signed on to a letter demanding law enforcement investigate a high number of tours given in the days before the attack, despite the fact that practically all tours were forbidden during the pandemic. Simultaneously, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced that retired Army Lieutenant Russel L. Honoré will begin a thorough examination of security measures at the Capitol building. Tensions are high at the Capitol after five people died when a pro-Trump mob stormed the building last week. Law enforcement has determined that some of the rioters were planning to kill elected officials.