Police: Berezovsky Died From Hanging

British police have shed some light on Boris Berezovsky’s mysterious death. A postmortem exam of the Russian tycoon’s body found Monday that the cause of death was “consistent with hanging” and that there were no signs of a violent struggle. Further tests will be carried out on Berezovsky’s body, which was found locked in a bathroom in his country home west of London. Berezovsky was one of Russia’s first post-Communist oligarchs and a well-known critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin. His death is the latest in a string of incidents linked to corruption under Putin’s leadership.