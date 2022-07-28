Police Called as Rival Right-Wing Convoy Groups Duke It Out in D.C.
CHAOS
Rival right-wing convoy groups protesting non-existent COVID-19 mandates have turned on each other in Washington, D.C., leaving pepper spray deployed and police called early Thursday morning on the National Mall. In recent days, right-wing YouTube live streamers “Freedom Squirrel” and “Defender of Ants” traveled into town to counter-protest the 1776 Restoration Movement, formerly the People's Convoy, over accusations that the latter and larger group has members among its ranks that are “pedo'[s].” It didn't take long for things to boil over. By 2 a.m. on Thursday morning, police were called after a member of the 1776 Restoration Movement, a self-appointed “security” officer, pepper-sprayed a rival in the face. “I am going to pepper spray you!” the member yelled.