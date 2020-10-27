CHEAT SHEET
Police Called in to Settle Family’s Biden vs. Trump Feud
Read it at Lincoln Journal Star
A Nebraska man and outspoken Trump supporter called police after he said his Biden-supporting sister made off with his Trump-Pence sign, the Lincoln Journal Star reports. After phoning in for police assistance when he said he watched his sister steal the $15 magnet off his vehicle, the 52-year-old man is said to have lamented that both his sister and his mother have come out firmly against his support for President Trump. When later interviewed by police, the man’s sister said he “is completely brainwashed with Trump stuff” and that she only took the sign to protect their mother. No charges were filed.