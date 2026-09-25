Police Called to Frat Hazing Incident Make Bizarre Discovery

Police officers responding to reports of a hazing incident in Madison, Wisconsin, discovered about 30 shirtless young men in a filthy basement covered in food and liquids, with several showing signs of physical assault. Officers received an anonymous tip about an event at Alpha Epsilon Pi, an unaccredited fraternity that was kicked off the University of Wisconsin campus more than a decade ago. When they arrived at the house, they found the pledges—the “vast majority” of whom were 18 years old—“partially clothed” and “covered in food, condiments, and other liquids,” according to a police statement. The room’s thermostat was set to 81 degrees Fahrenheit. A photo shows most of the pledges, their faces blurred, sitting on the floor of a dirty room with black walls. They were escorted outside and evaluated, and several had “visible injuries consistent with being physically assaulted,” police said. Two 20-year-olds were arrested for hazing and disorderly conduct and taken to Dane County Jail. The university is also investigating the incident. In a statement, it said that because the group is still recognized by the national Alpha Epsilon Pi organization, it’s legally allowed to operate as an unaffiliated fraternity chapter.