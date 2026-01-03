Police Called to Rob Reiner’s Residence Years Before Deaths
Police conducted welfare checks at the Los Angeles home of director Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele, years before their brutal slayings. According to Los Angeles Police Department records obtained by People Magazine, local law enforcement responded to at least two welfare calls in 2019 at the couple’s Brentwood mansion. Their 32-year-old son, Nick, who has struggled with addiction and homelessness, intermittently lived at their home. However, the records don’t indicate who the police were sent to check on. One check was logged as a mental health-related visit, while the other was logged as a welfare check. Previous reports suggest police were called to the Reiners’ home on at least three more occasions between 2013 and 2017. The bodies of both the Oscar-nominated filmmaker, 78, and his photographer-turned-producer wife, 70, were found at home with their throats cut on Dec. 14. Nick Reiner was taken into custody later that day and has been subsequently charged with two counts of first-degree murder. He was reportedly being treated for schizophrenia at the time of his parents’ death and remains in custody without bail with a court hearing scheduled for Jan. 7.