Police Charge Man in Unprovoked Shooting of Pregnant Seattle Woman
Police in Seattle have charged a man with murder for allegedly shooting a pregnant restaurant owner as she sat in her car. Thirty-year-old Cordell Goosby allegedly shot and killed sushi restaurant owner Eina Kwon, who was eight months pregnant, through the window of her car as it was stopped at an intersection, USA Today reported. Kwon’s husband, who was also in the vehicle at the time, survived multiple gunshot wounds. Doctors performed emergency surgery to deliver Kwon’s baby, but the baby also died. When police caught Goosby, they found he appeared to be in the throes of a mental health crisis. The handgun he allegedly used in the killing was reported stolen. Now, Goosby faces charges of first-degree murder and attempted murder.