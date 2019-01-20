Police Chide Prince Philip for Driving Without Seatbelt After Crash

British police have cautioned Prince Philip about the rules of the road after he was photographed driving without a seatbelt—just two days after a crash that left the 97-year-old royal virtually unscathed but a woman with a broken wrist. “Suitable words of advice have been given to the driver,” a spokesperson for Norfolk police told the BBC. Queen Elizabeth’s husband’s Land Rover hit another vehicle near the royal family’s Sandringham estate on Thursday and landed on its side. Two days later, British newspapers published photos of him at the wheel of a new Land Rover, unbuckled. Meanwhile, the woman injured in Thursday’s crash disputed a palace statement that messages of support were sent to her. “I’m lucky to be alive and he hasn’t even said sorry,” Emma Fairweather told the Mirror. “It has been such a traumatic and painful time and I would have expected more of the Royal Family.”
