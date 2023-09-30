CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Police Chief Behind Newspaper Raid Suspended by Marion Mayor
CONSEQUENCES
Read it at The Wichita Eagle
The police chief behind the raid of a Kansas newspaper last month has been suspended by Marion Mayor David Mayfield, The Wichita Eagle reported. The move is a stunning reversal from Mayfield’s statements earlier this month that he wasn’t “sure exactly what they did wrong,” and that he would not suspend the police chief. The raid of the Marion County Record, led by Police Chief Gideon Cody, was carried out over the driving records of a local business owner which were obtained by the paper. The search and seizures sparked national outrage and raised concern that the paper’s First Amendment freedoms were being violated.