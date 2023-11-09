CHEAT SHEET
    Police Chief Decries ‘Mind-Blowing’ Antisemitism After Jewish Protester’s Death

    CONCERNING

    Mark Alfred

    Breaking News Intern

    Avia Jacobs, left, and her mother Sharona pay their respects to Paul Kessler , a Jewish supporter.

    Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

    Thousand Oaks Police Department Chief Jeremy Paris decried a recent rise in antisemitic incidents on Wednesday during a vigil for Paul Kessler, a Jewish protester who was killed during an altercation during dueling pro-Israel and pro-Palestine rallies. “The amount of antisemitism that’s been happening has truly been mind-blowing for me,” Paris said, according to KTLA. Police have yet to name a suspect in the homicide investigation, although authorities said they briefly detained a man and searched his home in connection to the death. “This is a test for our Conejo Valley and for California and the country and, really, the world right now. Do we matter?” California state Senator Henry Stern said at the vigil.

