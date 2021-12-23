Police Chief Punished for Sending Cops to Fake COVID Vax Clinic
CRIME & PUNISHMENT
A police chief in Oakboro, North Carolina has been reprimanded with two weeks of unpaid leave and six months probation for recommending officers visit a “self-vaccination” clinic where they could get a vaccine card without actually getting a jab. Chief TJ Smith acknowledged that when he heard about the fake clinic, he didn’t “digest the information, ruminate on it, or otherwise give it much thought,” according to a statement to WMBF News. Instead, the chief said he just passed the referral along to officers, and has since acknowledged that, in fact, “I’m not a doctor” and that upon hindsight, “it is obvious the entire process sounds questionable.” His suspension came via a letter from a town administrator who explained that by referring the questionable clinic, the chief had committed fraud and willfully endangered others.