Police Clash With Mourners at London Vigil for Sarah Everard
PUBLIC GRIEF
A vigil honoring Sarah Everard in London grew into a large rally late Saturday, and several attendees were arrested after faceoffs with police. A British court ruled Friday that police had authority to declare the gathering unlawful because of COVID-19 restrictions, and organizers had called for attendees to pay their respects from their doorsteps. Thousands showed up, however, chanting “Shame on you!” and “How many more?” in calls for gender-based violence to end. Earlier in the day, Kate Middleton visited the Clapham Common memorial to mourn Everard, saying she “remembers what it was like to walk around London at night before she was married.” Everard, 33, disappeared March 3 after leaving a friend’s house, and a Metropolitan Police officer, Wayne Couzens, has been charged with murder and kidnapping.