Police Confirm Death at Burning Man as Rain Plagues Festival
A Nevada sheriff’s office on Sunday confirmed a person died at the annual Burning Man festival, the latest in a series of weather-related issues that forced authorities to close off access to the campgrounds and urge festival-goers to shelter in place. The Pershing County Sheriff’s Office said the death was still under investigation and the person’s family had been notified. It would not confirm if a body had been recovered. Attendees of the festival dedicated to self-expression and community were urged to conserve food and water, though some—such as comedian Chris Rock and the DJ Diplo—managed to escape.