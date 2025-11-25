Police Detain Four More Over Brazen Louvre Jewels Heist

Former childhood star John Eimen has died at the age of 76. His family revealed to The Hollywood Reporter that Eimen died of prostate cancer on Friday at his home in Mukilteo, Washington. Eimen’s acting career began when he moved to Los Angeles at six. He was discovered by a talent agent visiting his first-grade classroom. In 2020, the actor recalled on The Jeff Dwoskin Show that his “ridiculously bright red hair and the freckles, a really real all-American boy-type kid” caught the agent’s attention. His parents were “glad to go along with it.” After a series of minor roles, he landed a part in the 1957 pilot of Leave It to Beaver. He then went on to appear in the 1960s shows McKeever and the Colonel, The Comedy Spot, and The Twilight Zone. As Eimen got older, he began pursuing a career as a musician. He then moved to Japan in the 1970s, where he taught English and met his wife, Midori, and had two sons, Daniel and Chris. In the mid-1990s, Eimen returned to the United States, working for 25 years as a flight attendant before retiring in 2020. A memorial service is being planned for the star.
A United Airlines flight from Zurich to Chicago was forced to make an emergency landing in London on Sunday after a cloud of toxic fumes filled the cabin, leaving passengers and crew feeling unwell. The fumes, which raised immediate medical concerns, left those on board Flight UA12 in a panic during what was supposed to be a 10-hour flight. Fearing for the passengers’ well-being, a decision was made to turn the Boeing 767 around and make an emergency landing at London’s Heathrow Airport, two and a half hours after the flight took off from Zurich. All passengers were left stranded at a hotel in London until a replacement flight could be arranged the next day. That flight departed London at 11.40 a.m. and arrived at Chicago O’Hare Airport with an overall delay of 26 hours. The exact cause of the fumes has not been revealed.
Macaulay Culkin has revealed he changed his legal name. The former child star, 45, shared his “actual name” at A Nostalgic Night, an event celebrating the 35th anniversary of Home Alone on Nov. 22. In 2018, a poll was announced on Jimmy Fallon’s The Tonight Show asking fans to vote to change his middle name. The contenders included “The McRib Is Back” and “Kieran,” a reference to his brother, Oscar-winning actor Kieran Culkin. “That would be great. I love my brother. Between me and him, we have exactly one Oscar,” the actor joked. A month after the poll, the actor shared on Twitter that fans voted to change his middle name from Carson to Macaulay Culkin. The actor followed through and legally changed his middle name to Macaulay Culkin in 2019. “So my name is Macaulay Macaulay Culkin Culkin,” the actor said. He joked that if someone came up and asked him if he was Macaulay Culkin, he could say, “Well, Macaulay Culkin is my middle name.” “I did it all for that one joke. And a bit on Fallon,” he said.
Hollywood royalty Morgan Freeman has said he knew “early on” in his career that he would eventually win an Oscar. The 88-year-old, who won the statue for Best Supporting Actor for the 2004 film Million Dollar Baby when he was pushing 70, said that knowledge helped him stay humble in his journey to superstardom. The win “didn’t change me one whit,” he told the AARP. “I kind of knew early on that I would eventually get [an Oscar],” the four-time nominee said. That was crucial for not letting his ego get the better of him, he said. “It didn’t change me… I hope it didn’t change me. Because the only change you can expect after you’ve gotten an Oscar is maybe your price goes up a tiny bit, and your job prospects go up a bit. That’s the one thing or two things, I guess, you could look forward to. Other than that, don’t let your ego get the best of you.” Morgan has starred in over 100 movies in his career, and 30 since he won his Oscar, seemingly an indefatigable engine. “The way to do that is to keep getting up in the morning, keep working out in the gym, keep taking your vitamins, keep taking your prescribed meds, and keep moving. Keep moving,” he added. “That is the secret to it all.”
A new study has found that adolescence doesn’t just last through our teens and early twenties, but in fact continues into our early thirties. Researchers at the University of Cambridge studied the brain scans of 4,000 people and discovered the brain goes through five distinct phases in life: childhood from birth to age 9, adolescence from age 9 to 32, adulthood from age 32 to 66, early aging from 66 to 83, and late aging from 83 onwards. During the adolescent phase, the brain’s connections undergo the biggest shift, becoming far more efficient but also more susceptible to the onset of mental health disorders. The brain then “peaks” at about age 32 and enters a period of stability—adulthood—that represents its longest era. During adulthood, intelligence and personality plateau, until connections in the brain begin changing again around age 66. At that point, the brain’s individual organs become increasingly separated into regions that work closely together, instead of coordinating across the whole brain.
“Slender Man” stabber Morgan Geyser told police officers to “just Google” them after escaping from a psychiatric facility and was apprehended in Illinois. The 23-year-old transgender man, convicted of stabbing a friend 19 times, triggered an alert with the Bureau of Corrections after cutting off an ankle monitor over the weekend and fleeing the group home in Wisconsin they had been living at with the help of an accomplice, 43-year-old Chad Mecca. The pair was picked up by police in Posen, Illinois but refused to give their real names during questioning. Eventually, Geyser told officers they didn’t want to tell them their real name because she’d “done something really bad,” and instead told them to “just Google” their name, adding, “That’s my name. Trust me, I didn’t want to give it to you; you’ll see why in a second.” Geyser was later released without incident. Geyser and their friend, Anissa Weier, were charged as adults and pleaded guilty to the stabbing of classmate Payton Leutner in 2014, when all three were just 12 years old. The friends believed that killing Leutner was necessary to please “Slender Man,” a fictional horror character. In 2017, Geyser was convicted of first-degree attempted murder and sentenced to 40 years in psychiatric care, but was cleared for release to a group home earlier this year.
Police Detain Four More Over Brazen Louvre Jewels Heist
Four more people have been arrested for suspected involvement in October’s Louvre jewel heist, authorities in Paris have announced. The two men and two women bring to eight the total number of suspects who have been arrested in the wake of the $100 million theft from the world’s busiest museum. The Paris prosecutor’s office told CNN that the two men and two women, aged from 31 to 40, were all from the city. One of the four suspects is the alleged fourth member of the gang that carried out the heist, according to CNN affiliate BFMTV. The other three are suspected to be complicit. The charges they will face have not yet been announced. Four other suspects were arrested in late October. Three were charged with organized robbery, while the fourth, a woman, was accused of complicity in organized theft. The thieves raided the Apollo Gallery on the top floor of the Louvre on October 19, using a cherry picker to enter through a window. They disabled security cameras using the system’s password: “Louvre.” The stolen jewels, which include the tiara of France’s least empress, Napoleon III’s wife Eugénie de Montijo, have yet to be recovered, the prosecutor said.
A visiting dignitary trying to charm a room full of schoolchildren instead ended up apologizing for accidentally reviving a banned meme dance. The gaffe came as the prime minister of the United Kingdom, Keir Starmer, visited Welland Academy in Peterborough, a city around 70 miles north of London, with his education secretary. He was there to promote the expansion of the free school meals program, but, after a pupil noted they were on page 67 during a reading session, he responded with the hand-juggling gesture tied to the viral “6-7” dance—setting off instant chaos. “We are not over that yet, the 6-7, it’s still very much a thing,” one teacher said. As he exited, the prime minister told head teacher Jo Anderson the class had been “a bit wild,” only to learn the dance was banned. “You know, children get into trouble for saying that in school,” she told him. He quickly apologized, insisting, “I didn’t start it, Miss.” He later leaned into the gaffe, posting the clip on Instagram with the caption: “I think I just got myself put in detention…” The “6-7” meme—born from U.S. rapper Skrilla’s song Doot Doot (67)—has swept through Generation Alpha, been named Dictionary.com’s 2025 Word of the Year and spawned viral stars.
Clueless star Alicia Silverstone is offering $50,000 to anyone with information on the whereabouts of a pair of missing giraffes. In a statement issued alongside animal rights organization PETA, Silverstone asked for tips on the whereabouts of two calves, reported missing from the Natural Bridge Zoo in Virginia in April. In her statement, The Crush star said, “Tearing babies away from their distraught mothers is devastating for both, no matter what species they are. These missing babies need specialized care, and every day counts in finding them, so I hope someone with information about their whereabouts will come forward now.” The zoo’s owner, Gretchen Mogensen, is currently serving 100 days in Rockbridge Regional Jail after refusing to reveal their location under oath, ABC13 reports. Her attorneys said she couldn’t say where they were without incriminating herself. The saga began in 2023, when 100 animals were confiscated as part of an investigation into animal cruelty at the zoo. Another 28 had to be euthanized, or were already dead. Just 39 animals were permitted to remain, along with four giraffes identified for confiscation but deemed too challenging to move. Two later gave birth, but when authorities went to check on the calves, they were nowhere to be seen.
A Campbell’s Soup Company executive was caught on tape ranting about the company’s products, its customers and its staff, a lawsuit has alleged. Martin Bally, a vice president and the company’s chief information security officer, was allegedly taped during a routine meeting saying of the market-dominating soup, “It’s not healthy now that I know what the f--k’s in it,” adding that Campbell’s uses “bioengineered meat.” “I don’t wanna eat a piece of chicken that came from a 3-D printer,” he allegedly told cybersecurity analyst Robert Garza, during a salary review meeting at the multinational’s Camden, New Jersey headquarters. Garza also alleged Bally called the soups “s--t for f--king poor people,” and said. “Who buys our s–-t?" During the 75-minute tirade, the lawsuit alleges, Bally racially disparaged colleagues of Indian origin. Garza alleges he was fired after reporting the rant. Campbell’s said Bally is “temporarily on leave,” and disputed the alleged claims about the soup, saying it uses “100% real chicken” from “long-trusted, USDA approved U.S. suppliers.” Bally “works in IT and has nothing to do with how we make our food,” the spokesman said.