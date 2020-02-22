Cops End Search for Missing Colorado Boy Gannon Stauch
The search for missing Colorado Springs boy Gannon Stauch was suspended Friday, three weeks after the 11-year-old was last seen. Gannon’s stepmom, LeTecia Stauch, was the last person to see him alive, at around 3:15 p.m. on Jan. 27, just before he left for a friend’s house nearby. She said she reported him missing when he didn’t come home two hours later. She suggested the boy had been abducted but the claim was rejected by police. The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office led a weeks-long search through deep snow and woods in Douglas County. “All I can say is, in the absence of search efforts any day, it does not mean we are not investigating this case with every resource available to us,” Jacqueline Kirby, sheriff’s spokeswoman, said Friday when announcing the search would end. Stauch’s account of Gannon’s last movements has come under scrutiny because a neighbor of the family says his home security video showed her leaving the house that morning with Gannon but coming home hours later without him. And it turns out he did not go to school that day. Metro Crime Lab investigators returned to the Stauch family home on Friday as part of the ongoing investigation into Gannon’s disappearance.