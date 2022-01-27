Cops Fatally Shoot Man During Confrontation on Nashville Interstate

Police in Tennessee shot a 37-year-old man on Thursday afternoon after a confrontation on an interstate highway in Nashville. The suspect, who police said had been wandering along the busy roadway, died.

In a video filmed by a bystander and posted to Twitter by news outlet WSMV, the man can be seen standing still in the right lane of the highway as almost a dozen Tennessee Highway Patrolmen and Nashville Police look on, guns drawn. The entire highway is blocked on both sides. The man raises his arms towards police, and the video pauses. Multiple gunshots can then be heard.

It’s unclear from the video if the man is holding anything however The Tennessean quoted the Tennessee Highway Patrol as saying they had responded to a report of a pedestrian potentially holding a box cutter.

Traffic on both sides of the highway was backed up for miles, according to The Tennessean. Two southbound lanes have since opened, but all northbound lanes remain close.

This is a developing story...