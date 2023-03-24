Police Find 6-Year-Old Boy Locked in Dog Crate in Philadelphia
INHUMANE
A quiet community in Philadelphia was shocked when they discovered the horror that lurked behind their neighbors’ doors on Friday. After receiving reports of screaming at a house on Glenview Street in Northeast Philadelphia, police entered the home to find a naked 6-year-old boy locked in a dog cage, NBC News reports, citing police. Two girls aged 3 and 5 were also apparently roaming around behind the house, partially clothed and crying in the pouring rain. “They have Pampers on. They have no shirts, they have no pants, they have no shoes … They’re screaming for their mother, their father,” neighbor Hector Perez, who made the 911 call, was quoted saying. Upon the discovery, police arrested the children’s parents, Paul Weber and Michelle Campbell, and charged the couple with endangering the welfare of a child and recklessly endangering a person, according to police reports.