A blanket belonging to Elijah Vue, the 3-year-old Wisconsin boy who has been missing for almost a month, has been found during the investigation into his disappearance, authorities confirmed Tuesday.

The red and white plaid blanket was discovered earlier in the search about 3.7 miles from the area in Two Rivers from which Vue was reported missing on Feb. 20, the Two Rivers Police Department said. Authorities are offering a $40,000 reward for any information that leads to the arrest and charge of anyone responsible for the toddler’s disappearance.

Vue vanished last month while in the care of his mom’s boyfriend, Jesse Vang, according to a criminal complaint. Vang told police he woke from a nap to find Vue gone, the complaint said. The 39-year-old has been charged with one count of being party to neglecting a child.

Vue’s mother, 31-year-old Katrina Baur, faces four charges including two counts of child neglect and two of resisting or obstructing an officer. Baur told police she left her son with Vang because she wanted to teach the toddler “how to be a man,” according to the complaint.

On Friday, the Two Rivers Police Department said searches continued last week “in wetlands and rural areas, the West Twin River,” and a “farm waste container.” “We followed up on numerous tips and leads and continued going through large amounts of video footage with DCI and the FBI,” the department added, but noted that Vue “has not been found.”