Police Find Body of Missing Florida Woman in Septic Tank Underground
FOUL FATE
The search for a missing woman in Jensen Beach, Florida, came to a tragic end Saturday after police found her body buried underground—in her own septic tank. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office told WFLA its deputies believed they found the body of Cynthia Cole, 57, after a day-long excavation of Cole’s backyard unearthed the septic tank. The tank had been buried four feet underground, though police did not say how long they believed Cole was trapped in it. Deputies later arrested handyman Keoki Hilo Demich, 34, in connection with her death, and Demich was charged with second-degree murder. Cole was last seen last month at a local arts festival in Jensen Beach, though she was not reported to be with anyone.