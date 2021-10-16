Mom’s Car Found in Ohio River 20 Years After She Vanished With Her Kids

Read it at Facebook
Ohio police made a breakthrough this week in the case of a missing mother and her two young children that went cold nearly 20 years ago. The Delhi Township Police Department announced that officers found the car in which Stephanie Van Nguyen, 26, her daughter Kristina, 4, and her son John, 3, were last seen. Before disappearing from Aurora, Indiana, in April 2002, Nguyen wrote a note saying she would soon drive into the Ohio River. Cops recently spent six months of scanning the Ohio with sonar before spotting the SUV. The next task, Delhi police said, is determining whether the mother and her children were in the car when it sank.