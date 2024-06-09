Police Find British Diet Guru’s Body on Rocky Greek Island
TRAGEDY
Police identified a body found in a rocky area of the Greek island of Symi on Saturday as the missing British TV doctor Michael Mosley, a police official and sources told the Daily Mail. The body was found in Agia Marina, about a 30-minute walk from the village where Mosley was last seen. Mosley’s body was discovered by a beach bar waiter after the area’s mayor noticed something “unusual” from his seat, according to the Mail. The waiter then saw the body, prompting authorities to fly a helicopter over the area on Saturday. The diet guru known for his “5:2 diet” had been missing since Wednesday after he told those he was vacationing with he would go for a walk. A source told the Mail it appeared Mosley was trying to head to the sea, as his body was found close to the shore.