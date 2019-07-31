CHEAT SHEET
NEW EVIDENCE
Police Find Extremist Reading Material, Evidence of Massive Attack in Gilroy Gunman’s Home: Report
A search of the Gilroy gunman’s Nevada home uncovered extremist reading materials and evidence suggesting a massive attack, The San Francisco Chronicle reports. The reading materials were not included in a list of items found during the Monday search, but a federal law enforcement official who asked to remain anonymous told the Chronicle the reading was collected from the apartment Santino Legan rented about 10 miles north of Hawthorne, Nevada. Body armor, gun pamphlets, an empty bottle of Valium, and numerous electronic hard drives, were also found during the search, leading law enforcement to believe the attack was pre-meditated. Police are still working to piece together a picture of the gunman’s mindset and potential motive, but believe he acted alone.
“Reviewing digital media, historically, has been very revealing in terms of somebody’s mind-set, ideological beliefs, intentions,” said Craig Fair, a deputy special agent with the FBI, at a Tuesday press conference. “We’ve got to get into the computers, the towers, the thumb drive, the phone, to get a holistic picture of him and who he was in touch with, what sentiments and thoughts he shared with others.” According to an anonymous federal law enforcement source who spoke to the Chronicle, one of the gunman’s brothers told investigators he was a loner, and he gave away pieces of property to people in the days leading up to the shooting.