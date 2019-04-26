Police: Florida Youth Pastor Forced Girl Into Sex by Threatening to Sic ICE on Her Family

A Florida youth pastor is accused of forcing a teenage girl to have sex with him for months by threatening to sic immigration authorities on her and her family if she did not comply, the Sun Sentinel reports. Luis Clarke, 38, a pastor at the now-shuttered Abrazo tu Sueno Church in Pembroke Pines, allegedly sexually assaulted the 15-year-old girl from August 2016 until February 2017, after she had turned 16. He was charged with 25 felony counts, including false imprisonment and sexual battery of a minor, court records show. “We are asking any parent or guardian whose child may have come into contact with the suspect through the church or otherwise, to please speak to them regarding this matter,” said Capt. Al Xiques, a spokesman for Pembroke Pines police. “If there is a concern of potential wrongdoing, they are urged to contact the Pembroke Pines Police Department.”