Police Give Update on U.S. Tourist Attacked Near German Castle
One of the American women allegedly thrown into a ravine in a terrifying attack near a tourism hotspot in Germany only suffered minor injuries despite plunging 165 feet, according to a report. MailOnline on Friday reported that it had been told by police in Bavaria, where the incident close to the Neuschwanstein castle unfolded on Wednesday, that the 22-year-old victim somehow only sustained bruises and a laceration. Despite initial reports suggesting she was seriously injured, she is now expected to be discharged from a hospital on Friday. Her friend, a 21-year-old American woman, died in hospital after she was allegedly sexually assaulted and thrown into the ravine. Police arrested a 30-year-old U.S. national on suspicion of murder, attempted murder, and a sexual offense. Another American tourist, Eric Abneri, posted videos online appearing to show the suspect’s arrest and the helicopter evacuation of the victims. “I’m honestly absolutely stunned someone is still alive from this,” Abneri told the Associated Press. “It is like falling from the top of an absolute cliff.”