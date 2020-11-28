Police Have ‘Numerous’ Persons of Interest in Canadian Billionaire Couple’s Murder
UNSOLVED
Nearly three years after Canadian billionaire Barry Sherman and his wife, Honey, were found dead at their Toronto home in what police initially suspected was a murder-suicide, the lead detective on the case disputed claims that a “single” person of interest had been identified, the Toronto Star reports. After police repeatedly told local media earlier this week that investigators had honed in on a “single” person of interest who had been “identified but not yet arrested,” Det. Sgt. Brandon Price offered a “clarification” on Friday. “Numerous ‘persons of interest’ have been, and continue to be, investigated throughout the course of this three-year investigation,” Price told reporters.
The billionaire philanthropist couple was found deceased and “hanging by belts from a poolside railing” near an indoor pool on Dec. 15, 2017, police said. “In the interest of protecting the integrity of this investigation,” Price said, “the Toronto Police Service Homicide Squad is not in a position to confirm if a suspect or suspects have been identified.” Barry Sherman, aged 75 at the time of his death, was the founder of Apotex, Canada’s biggest generic pharmaceutical company, while his wife Honey was a well-known philanthropist.