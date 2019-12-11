Police Hunt ‘Most Wanted’ Psychic Accused of Duping Customers Out of $100K
A California psychic allegedly scammed $100,000 from her customers by taking their cash in order to supposedly bless it and then vanishing with it instead, SFGate reports. Perlita Afancio-Balles, 29, is currently on Sacramento Police Department's most-wanted list for leaving her customers high and dry. Police say Afancio-Balles would “earn the trust” of her customers before telling them she could bless their money if they gave it to her. When the customers gave the psychic $100,000, she allegedly said she would return it later with double that amount. However, police said the victims “realized Afancio-Balles vacated this residence and left with their money” when they went to her home. The 29-year-old is reportedly wanted for grand theft and obtaining money by false pretenses.