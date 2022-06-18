Police ID Suspect in Alabama Church Potluck Shooting as Robert Findlay Smith
SEPTUAGENARIAN SHOOTER
Police identified the suspect in the Alabama church potluck shooting that has killed three people as 70-year-old Robert Findlay Smith, the New York Post reports. Authorities also released the name of a third victim, Jane Pounds, 84, who died from her injuries sustained in the attack. Walter Rainey, 84, and Sarah Yeager, 75, were also killed. Police still don’t know why Smith opened fire at the “Boomers Potluck” at Stephen’s Episcopal Church on Thursday, and they don’t want to speculate on the motive without more evidence, Vestavia Hills Police Capt. Shane Ware said. Smith was brought down by Jim Musgrove, another potluck attendee who struck Smith with a chair in the middle of his shooting rampage and has been hailed as a “hero” who saved lives, according to Ware. Smith has been charged with capital murder for two or more people and is being held without bail in the Jefferson County Jail, according to ABC 3340.