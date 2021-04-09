Police ID Suspect, Victim in East Texas Cabinet Factory Shooting

Read it at CNN
Police in Bryan, Texas have released the identity of the man charged with shooting six people and killing one of them at a cabinet manufacturer Thursday and the name of his victim. Larry Bollin, 27, is charged with the murder of Timothy Smith. Bollin is being held on a $1 million bond. Four others were critically wounded in the attack, as was a state trooper, Juan Rojas Tovar, who was shot during a pursuit of Bollin. Two victims remain in critical condition in the hospital. The names of the civilian victims have not been released.