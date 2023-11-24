Police Identify Couple Killed in Fiery Rainbow Bridge U.S. Border Crash

CHEAT SHEET
    General view of the Rainbow Bridge border crossing in Niagara Falls, Ontario, Canada.

    Mert Alper Dervis/Anadolu via Getty Images

    The Niagara Falls Police Department has identified the two people killed in a fiery high-speed crash on the U.S. side of the Rainbow Bridge border crossing with Canada. Kurt P. Villani, 53 and his wife, Monica Villani, 53, both residents of Grand Island, New York, were named by police on Friday as the two occupants of a Bentley that exploded into flames after crashing into a checkpoint structure on Wednesday morning, injuring a border patrol officer and setting off fears of a potential terror attack, which quelled when state and federal authorities said the incident had no connection to terrorism.