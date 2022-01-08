Police Identify Fifth Potential ‘Shopping Cart’ Killer Victim
ANOTHER ONE
Police in Fairfax County, Virginia, believe they may have connected a fifth victim to the so-called “shopping cart” killer, authorities said at a press conference Friday. Officials said they received a “critical tip” over the last week that led them to a shopping cart with a body inside it, with only a blanket covering the corpse. “We believe this may be Anthony Eugene Robinson’s fifth victim,” said Ed O’Carroll, the county’s Chief of Major Crimes Cyber and Forensics. Police also confirmed the identity of another woman believed to be one of Robinson’s victims: Stephanie Harrison, 48, whose remains were found alongside those of Cheyenne Brown, 29. Robinson, 35, was arrested in November on two first-degree murder charges following the killing of two other women, and police are seeking more information on his background. “We believe there are others who have had contact with Robinson, who can provide crucial information to us about him,” Fairfax County Police Chief Keith Davis said, according to CNN.